Popular Musician Jailed

By Showbiz Reporter – Upcoming musician, Chillmaster, has been convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment on culpable homicide charges.

Chillmaster, real name Gift Hombarume, has been convicted of culpable homicide and driving without a licence following a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian on April 9, 2025.

While the court handed Hombarume a two-year sentence for culpable homicide, Mbare magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge suspended the full sentence under strict conditions.

Twelve months were suspended on the condition of good behaviour, while the remaining year was set aside on the condition that he completes 420 hours of community service at Stoneridge Primary School.

In addition, the musician was fined US$200 for driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Magistrate Mukurunge noted that although the offence was serious, a custodial sentence would be excessively harsh given the steps the musician had taken to make amends.

These included pledging to support the deceased’s family by providing monthly groceries and covering school fees for the victim’s children until they complete their education.

“A fine alone would trivialize the offence, but a prison sentence would be too severe in the circumstances,” Mukurunge ruled.

In a victim impact statement, family representative Lucia Charumbira told the court they had forgiven Hombarume and appreciated his presence and support during the funeral.

She added that he had also pledged to pay compensation in the form of cattle to appease avenging spirits, in line with cultural traditions.

