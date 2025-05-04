Prophet Wutaunashe Threatens To Attack Britain With Flood-Destruction After Losing Tithe Money Donations Over Adultery-Scandal

In 2021, he publicly accused UK Govt saying it has no conscience for Zimbabwe’s poor.

Leeds, West Yorkshire – By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Descending into religious-hate-speech against the country he has visited, Family Of God Church founder Prophet Andrew Wutaunashe, yesterday expressed dismay over his UK based congregation’s complete cessation of tithing, forcing him to cite financial examples from non-members back in Zimbabwe, 6,000 miles away, during his sermon.

Wutaunashe, previously spotted entering a disabled toilet with a girlfriend near Leeds Bus Station, addressed his followers on Saturday, highlighting the impact of their lack of offerings. He explained that the absence of tithes has left him unable to reference a standard contribution amount, compelling him to draw on anecdotes from secular figures in Zimbabwe’s economy.

Prophet Wutaunashe threatens to attack Britain with flood and earthquake after losing tithe money.



The development comes at a time when the preacher has also revealed that his church has split up in Botswana, following another damning scandal that erupted soon after he demanded a brand new car from church-folk. (Video).

“Open your eyes. Hallelujah, open your minds, become aggressive. One of the things we’re seeing in Zimbabwe is people with no relationship with God playing with money. Amen. And people get angry and say, ‘They stole that money,’ whenever they see someone with wealth,” Wutaunashe, who was religiously initiated into the TB Joshua cults in the late 1970s, told his congregation. “Don’t fool yourself into thinking it was all stolen. Yes, some steal—I know that. But there are many in Zimbabwe who have real money—not in a suitcase, but in a room, stacks of cash halfway up the wall. And it’s not stolen; they’re selling gold every week. Amen.”

He continued, “I mean, what’s the goal? You’re here, working for a month, and I don’t even know your take-home—because most of you don’t tithe, anyway, you understand? If you did, I could calculate. But look: someone back in Zimbabwe, in that economy, is walking with his people, in awe. Someone like you. Every week. And when he has a little money, he comes back from where they sell it with USD 100,000—in one week!”

The prophet’s remarks have stirred debate among his followers. Some interpret his sermon as a plea for renewed financial commitment, while others view it as an attempt to shame congregants into giving. His references to Zimbabwe’s gold trade and wealth accumulation have also sparked skepticism, given the economic challenges facing that nation and the disconnect with his UK-based audience.

Wutaunashe’s church, once a focal point for Zimbabwean expatriates in Leeds, has seen declining attendance in recent years, a trend some link to his past controversies. It remains unclear whether his latest appeal will inspire a return to tithing, but for now, the prophet relies on distant examples to underscore his message.

ZimEye observed the man addressing a house stashed with congregants who are well known business and various professionals based in West Yorkshire, as they sat in between empty chairs for over 7 hours on Saturday.

He later descended into hate speech against the UK, threatening the country he has visited with destruction.

He stated as follows:

“Amen. But I wanted you to understand—don’t wait for the fires to come. You hear people screaming and praying, shouting hallelujah when the fires are already at their door. Amen.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1918993967263154658?s=46

And I know sometimes we depend on little countries like this one to come and hide. But this country is a dangerous place. The problem with this country—yesterday, when I was with Bishop Majonga, he showed me a bridge. When I was here last time, I said, “Let’s pray against the pestilence of the last days.” Remember? The next day, there were floods in Leeds.

In case you don’t know where Leeds is—That’s where we are right now. So Bishop Majonga told me, “God’s telling me to move to the left lane.” And you know those bridges that are above your head, the ones you pass under? The water was reaching the top. That’s what he’s saying—this island can disappear in one day.

Just one serious flood,

and you’ll find pieces of Britain washing up in South Africa.

Don’t have false security.

The UK is not our fortress. It is not our refuge. God is our refuge.”

Wutaunashe’s campaign against UK is not the first, and in 2021, he publicly told the Archbishop Of Canterbury that the British Govt has no conscience for the poor.

Commenting over this, news analyst Howard Nyoni stated as follows-

Howard Nyoni: “When a man lives in Zimbabwe, comes to the UK, and then makes a negative statement about the UK—it’s not a godly act. Why threaten a country that has done you no wrong? He should be focusing on Zimbabwe. What exactly has the UK done to him for him to wish it a flood or some catastrophic event?

Frankly, there’s no point in him continuing as a preacher or as a so-called man of God if he spreads negativity like this. A preacher should bring hope, not doom. What connection do floods have with the UK in this context? Again I ask: what has the UK done to deserve such statements?”

Interviewer: He claims to have accurately prophesied a flood that affected a bridge in Leeds. Doesn’t that at least lend some credibility to what he’s saying now?

Nyoni:

Look, even if he mentioned a specific bridge in Leeds and says it happened, I don’t buy it. I know him as a false prophet. Whatever he utters will never truly come to pass. He’s using biblical language—sure—but floods are not unique to the UK. The Bible itself states that in the last days, floods will occur everywhere: Zimbabwe, the UK, America, Pakistan, Australia—you name it. This is not exclusive to his ‘prophetic’ insight.

Floods are a global phenomenon. They’re not tied to one man’s spiritual authority or his supposed powers.

Interviewer: Are you saying he has an agenda behind these declarations? Or are you simply calling him out for being false?

Nyoni: “In conclusion, most preachers who push a negative narrative about the UK do so because they fundamentally dislike it. Let me be blunt: Satan himself hates the UK. Why? Because in the UK, there’s freedom—freedom of speech, freedom of expression, real democracy. Elections here are transparent. Things are open in a way they are not in Zimbabwe.

So when someone like Andrew—this so-called prophet—starts attacking the UK, it’s not just about weather events. He has a negative agenda. He knows that Zimbabweans in the UK are exposing his dirty tricks. That’s his real issue.” – ZimEye

