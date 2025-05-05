Arda Güler Shines in Real Madrid Win

By Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid’s rising star Arda Güler lit up the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, scoring a stunning goal and providing an assist in the club’s thrilling 3-2 La Liga victory over Celta de Vigo.

The Turkish international, still only 19, delivered a moment of brilliance that drew roars from the home crowd. His goal—an expertly placed strike from the edge of the box—was followed by a clever assist to Kylian Mbappé, further cementing his growing influence in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Speaking after the match, Güler expressed both pride and humility. “We started very well with the 3-0 but we should have finished better,” he said, referring to Madrid’s dominant start that nearly slipped away as Celta fought back late in the game.

The young midfielder also acknowledged the support he received from the Real Madrid faithful. “Real Madrid fans gave me a lot of encouragement today,” he said. “Their support means everything to me—it pushes me to do more on the pitch.”

When asked about his assist for Mbappé’s goal, Güler deflected the praise. “My assist to Mbappé? It wasn’t that great—it was all because of Kylian’s great run,” he said modestly.

Güler’s performance has sparked excitement among fans and pundits alike, with many now calling for him to feature more regularly in Madrid’s starting lineup as the season intensifies.

