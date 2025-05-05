Pro-Democracy Activist Bvunzawabaya Donates Groceries To Madzibaba Veshanduko’s Family

By A Correspondent| Pro-democracy activist, Clever Bvunzawabaya has donated groceries and blankets to the familiy of opposition activist, Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko.

The donation by Bvunzawabaya follows an attack on Madzibaba Veshanduko’s homestead in Guruve South Constituency.

Suspected state security agents petrol bombed Madzibaba Veshanduko’s homestead last week and his 17 year old son was left with injuries while trying to rescue his two siblings.

Sources confirmed to Zimeye that Karembera’s residence was set ablaze by individuals believed to be linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalists, amid fears he would mobilize support for a nationwide shutdown protest announced by war veteran and political Cde Blessed Geza.

The identity of the attackers remains unknown, but opposition insiders suspect it was a preemptive strike to deter Karembera from participating in or rallying support for the protest action.

Human rights organisations have widely condemned the attack on Madzibaba Veshanduko’s homestead which was literally reduced to ashes.

Madzibaba veShanduko, a longtime ally of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and a symbol of peaceful resistance, has faced repeated harassment by the police and state security agents in recent years.

This latest attack, however, marks a new and dangerous escalation in targeted violence against political dissenters.

Bvunzawabaya said he was touched by Madzibaba Veshanduko’s plight hence his decision to donate towards the welfare of his family.

He was accomoanied by his wife, Alleta Chirinda who expressed concern over the continued attack on Madzibaba Veshanduko.

“I was touched by the plight of Madzibaba Veshanduko’s family and felt obligated to assist. The attack on his family shows that as a nation, we are failing to observe the basic tenets of democracy and the opposition is clearly under attack from people that want to entrench dictatorship and authoritarianism.

The government of Zimbabwe must respect fundamental rights as enshrined under the constitution. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and association and these rights should be respected . Victimising people because of their political affiliations is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest of terms,” said Bvunzawabaya.

A strong critic of the ZANU PF led government, Bvunzawabaya has been critical about human rights abuses and corruption in Zimbabwe.

“As citizens, we have the right to call the government to order and this should never be criminalised. The government of Zimbabwe must learn to respect and appreciate political diversity and desist from persecuting dissenting voices,” said Bvunzawabaya.

His wife, Alleta said she was deeply touched by the attack on Madzibaba Veshanduko’s homestead.

“As a mother it pains me to see a family going through so much persecution. I can feel the pain and I will certainly mobilise more support for this family. No one deserves to live in this way in a modern world,” said Alleta who also appealed to well wishers to come forward and assist Madzibaba Veshanduko.

