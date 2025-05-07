Net Closes In On Chivayo, Bushiri As Regional Anti-Corruption Drive Intensifies

Cape Town – South African authorities have ramped up investigations into fugitive Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri and controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, both implicated in high-level cross-border fraud and money laundering schemes that are now drawing growing regional attention.

The developments emerged during the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, currently underway in Cape Town. Hosted by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the conference has brought together anti-corruption agencies from 21 Commonwealth African countries under the theme: “Enhancing Inclusive Participation of State and Non-State Actors to Prevent and Combat Corruption.”

Wicknell Chivayo: Election Tender Scandal Unfolds

Chivayo is under scrutiny by South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the police, following allegations that Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance irregularly paid over R1.1 billion to Ren-Form, a Johannesburg-based printing company contracted—without a public tender—to supply election materials for Zimbabwe’s 2023 general elections.

More than R800 million of that amount is believed to have been funneled into companies linked to Chivayo, including Intratrek Holdings and Dolintel Trading. A confidential FIC report, accessed by ZimLive, outlines how these funds were swiftly disbursed into Chivayo-controlled entities and then redistributed through suspicious transactions. Notably, R351 million was paid to Asibambeki Platinum Group, R5.4 million to luxury car dealership Daytona, and R4 million to the law firm Strauss Scher Inc.

Although Chivayo insists the transactions were legitimate business operations, his defense has been severely weakened by leaked audio recordings—allegedly of him—bragging about bribing senior Zimbabwean officials to secure the lucrative contract. While he later issued an apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and others mentioned in the tapes, he did not deny making the payments.

This is not Chivayo’s first run-in with the law. In early 2000, he was convicted of fraud and was, during the Mugabe era, charged with corruption in connection with a failed Zimbabwe Power Company contract. Despite this, he has maintained close ties to the ruling elite and is often seen at state functions alongside President Mnangagwa.

Shepherd Bushiri: The Prophet on the Run

Parallel to the Chivayo investigation, South African authorities have renewed efforts to extradite self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who fled to Malawi in 2020 while facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering involving over R100 million.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were initially arrested in South Africa but fled while out on bail, citing threats to their lives. However, South African prosecutors allege that the couple used their church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), to operate elaborate “miracle seed” scams, defrauding investors under the guise of religious donations.

Efforts to bring the Bushiris back to face trial have been stalled by legal and diplomatic hurdles, with Malawi citing procedural irregularities in the extradition process. Meanwhile, South African authorities argue that failure to extradite the couple undermines regional efforts to hold financial criminals accountable—particularly those who exploit religious platforms for personal gain.

Regional Crackdown Looms

With both cases now receiving renewed attention at the anti-corruption conference, law enforcement agencies across the continent are being urged to deepen collaboration in tracking, extraditing, and prosecuting politically connected criminals who exploit weak oversight systems across borders.

South Africa, which loses billions annually to procurement corruption, hopes the Cape Town conference will help galvanize political will across Africa to curb illicit financial flows, strengthen accountability, and dismantle networks involved in state capture.

As evidence mounts and pressure intensifies, both Chivayo and Bushiri now stand as symbols of the continent’s broader struggle against impunity and corruption.

