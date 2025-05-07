Six People Die In Gweru Accident

By A Correspondent-GWERU was struck by tragedy early Wednesday morning when a Harare-bound Hungwe Coaches bus overturned near the Fairmile Hotel roundabout, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuries to several others.

The bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo, reportedly lost control while approaching the roundabout. According to accounts from passengers, the driver had expressed concerns about brake failure moments before the accident occurred.

“I was seated close to the driver when he started saying the brakes weren’t working. The bus picked up speed as we neared the roundabout, and then it just overturned,” said one survivor. “I was lucky to get out, and emergency services were quick to arrive—within five minutes ambulances were already on site.”

Emergency responders confirmed six fatalities at the scene, including a minor. Gweru City Council Chief Executive Officer Mr. Felix Muguti said their team quickly mobilized in response to a distress call received around 7 a.m.

“We coordinated efforts with ambulance teams and the military to assist victims. A number of passengers were rescued and taken to Gweru General Hospital. So far, we’ve recovered six bodies from the scene,” Mr. Muguti reported.

Those injured in the crash are currently receiving medical attention at Gweru General Hospital.

