Zanu PF MPs Under Scrutiny For Abusing Constituency Development Fund

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Members of Parliament in Shurugwi are under fire from local residents who accuse them of misappropriating the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), with claims that only selected projects are being used to mask widespread misuse of public funds.

While official reports highlight infrastructure improvements at Tangole Range Primary, Msavezi Primary, and Chironde Primary schools, some community members argue that these developments are token gestures designed to distract from deeper corruption. They allege that much of the CDF has either disappeared or been funneled into projects that benefit political allies rather than the broader community.

“Every election cycle, they promise development and then disappear with the money,” said one disgruntled villager from Msavezi. “Only a few places get something visible so they can claim progress. Meanwhile, the rest of us still have collapsing schools and no clean water.”

Another resident added, “They come here with cement and bricks when the media is watching, but the real needs of the community remain ignored. Zanu PF officials are using the CDF like their personal bank account.”

Despite the criticism, local officials maintain that the ruling party is making strides in rural development. Shurugwi North legislator Joseph Mpasi defended the projects, stating the government is committed to improving education through the CDF.

“Our children are the future of this country, and we will continue to support their growth through improved infrastructure,” he said, echoing the government’s development mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

However, community outrage suggests that trust in the fund’s transparency is wearing thin, and calls are growing louder for an independent audit into how CDF allocations are being used in Shurugwi and other constituencies.

