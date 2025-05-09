Frustration Mounts Over Slow National Sports Stadium Refurbishment

Sports Correspondent

Soccer fans and analysts alike are voicing growing frustration over the sluggish pace of renovations at Harare’s National Sports Stadium, despite promises of a full revamp of the facility’s turf and infrastructure.

The stadium, once hailed as Zimbabwe’s sporting pride, has long suffered from poor maintenance, inadequate drainage, and outdated amenities. A contractor assigned to overhaul the playing surface has attempted to reassure the public, outlining steps aimed at improving the pitch’s drainage system and general condition.

“We are currently focused on reconstructing the substructure, which includes proper drainage channels to ensure water flows away quickly during rains. Once the base is stable, new turf will be installed to meet international standards,” said the contractor during a site update.

However, football analysts and fans remain skeptical, citing a lack of visible progress and clear timelines.

“It’s taking too long. We’ve heard similar promises before, yet nothing substantial has changed,” said one local football expert. “The pace is disappointing, and it’s unfair to clubs and fans who rely on the stadium for major fixtures.”

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has previously faced sanctions and international scrutiny over the condition of the stadium, which has led to national teams being forced to host matches abroad. With the refurbishment now in the spotlight, there is renewed pressure on authorities to deliver tangible improvements.

For now, the once-mighty stadium continues to bear the weight of expectations—and skepticism.

