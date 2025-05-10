Every Driver To Be Re-Tested By VID

Spike in Road Accidents Triggers Mandatory Driver Retesting in Zimbabwe

Harare – May 10, 2025

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe is experiencing a troubling surge in road traffic accidents, with authorities pointing to human error and bad driving as the leading causes. In response, the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) has announced a sweeping policy shift: all licensed drivers will soon be required to undergo retesting, as part of an aggressive nationwide strategy to curb reckless driving and save lives.

According to official data from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, more than 52,000 road traffic crashes were recorded in 2024 alone, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year. Of these, over 2,000 were fatal, with human error accounting for more than 90% of the incidents.

Speaking at a high-level stakeholders meeting between the police, transport operators, and urban development officials, VID official Onesimo Bumhira revealed that the government intends to introduce expiry dates on driver’s licences, forcing motorists to undergo health and competency checks before renewal.

“Driver’s physical and medical conditions change with time—some start wearing spectacles, others face cognitive or mobility challenges. These must be factored into continued eligibility to drive,” said Bumhira.

The announcement comes amid the rollout of Zimbabwe’s new scannable plastic driver’s licence, which replaces the open-ended metal discs. These modern cards are valid for five years, aligning with regional and international standards under SADC, COMESA, and the East African Community.

The meeting also shed light on infrastructural and enforcement gaps. Harare city officials were grilled for failing to provide adequate transport ranks amid an explosion in vehicle numbers, while passenger association representatives slammed the police for turning a blind eye to illegal operators such as mushikashika (pirate taxis).

Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka acknowledged the rise in deadly crashes, particularly on long-distance routes and urban corridors, but credited recent progress to monitoring systems donated by the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation (ZPTO).

“These systems allow real-time tracking of driver speed and behavior. Operators whose drivers are caught speeding three times will face blacklisting,” he warned. “We’ve noticed that most of these accidents are avoidable—if only drivers obeyed traffic laws.”

The ZPTO system has already flagged multiple repeat offenders, with over 300 drivers recorded exceeding speed limits more than three times this year, triggering investigations.

Transport safety advocates say the move to retest drivers is long overdue. “Too many drivers are operating on licences obtained decades ago, with no reevaluation of their capacity,” said one senior official. “Driving is a privilege, not a lifetime guarantee.”

As the government digitizes its vehicle and driver database, expectations are high that errant drivers will face tighter scrutiny—and that Zimbabwe might finally see a decline in one of its most preventable public health crises.

