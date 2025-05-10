ZimEye
Picture: Nelson Chamisa With Dhara Blessed Mhlanga Nelson Chamisa on Saturday:A HAPPY MOMENT…It was such a good time and happy moment to meet with the persecuted journalist Dhara @bbmhlanga at the @euinzim event in Harare last night. His passion for credible and responsible… pic.twitter.com/ti9ipaBMh7— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2025
Picture: Nelson Chamisa With Dhara Blessed Mhlanga Nelson Chamisa on Saturday:A HAPPY MOMENT…It was such a good time and happy moment to meet with the persecuted journalist Dhara @bbmhlanga at the @euinzim event in Harare last night. His passion for credible and responsible… pic.twitter.com/ti9ipaBMh7