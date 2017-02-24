Comedian Gringo Is Not Dead

Top Comedian Gringo has responded to floating rumours claiming that he is dead. Social media sites were awash with speculative reports saying the celebrity is no more.

But the actor told the Zimbojam publication he is still alive.

“Ndiri mupenyu ini, am alive and well.

“You are the second person calling me with news of my death and yet am alive and well here at my home in Hatfield.

“I don’t know who would want me dead but pamwe kuda ndokuti mazuva angu awedzerwe panyika (maybe it’s so that I can have long life) – Zimbojam