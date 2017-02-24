Comedian Gringo Is Not Dead

0

Top Comedian Gringo has responded to floating rumours claiming that he is dead. Social media sites were awash with speculative reports saying the celebrity is no more.

But the actor told the Zimbojam publication he is still alive.

“Ndiri mupenyu ini, am alive and well.

“You are the second person calling me with news of my death and yet am alive and well here at my home in Hatfield.

“I don’t know who would want me dead but pamwe kuda ndokuti mazuva angu awedzerwe panyika (maybe it’s so that I can have long life)  – Zimbojam

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleIs Mugabe Birthday Dress Rehearsal For His Funeral?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR