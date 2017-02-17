Mugabe Dead in 2018 and We Will Vote for A Corpse, Says Own Wife, Grace

Shyleen Mtandwa | First Lady Grace Mugabe has unwittingly uttered unprintable words on her husband, Robert’s life. Grace in what appeared like a spiritual trance, said her husband will be dead in 2018 and people will put their “X” on a corpses name.

It is unAfrican to speculate and call someone still alive “A Corpse.”

But Grace said people will confidently put ink down an X on her husband’s name who she called a Corpse.

Grace challenged the notion of Mugabe’s age as a hindrance, in apparent reference to the faction led by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa which argues that Mugabe is old and must now let others take over. Grace said she found it disturbing that those who have been in leadership with her husband since 1980 want to use his age to oust him and yet they remain in leadership.

If Mugabe dies, Grace said, “we can field his corpse to participate in elections.”

This is not the first time Grace has suggested that Mugabe would rule from the grave in what many see as her attempt to succeed Mugabe since she has also implied that she is the virtual president of Zimbabwe.