Harare preacher Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has been exposed and shown that he faked a miracle at his Passover Night meeting in April 2015. On that night he announced he was healing a woman of belly fat. But the church’s cameras revealed a deep sinister plot to deceive.- the UFIC cameras show in this expose that Makandiwa had deployed a church female worker to stand behind the “patient” and deflate a balloon stashed inside the “patient”‘s dress. [SEE video below the still frames]



