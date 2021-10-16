Zanu PF Loses Sanctions Removal Bid

Share











By A Correspondent-Zanu PF director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, has admitted that Zimbabweans do not believe in his party’s sanctions propaganda.

Posting on his Twitter handle Mugwadi said they wanted the laws to allow the arrest and incarceration of citizens who deny the existence of the western imposed economic embargoes.

“Deep in thought…. I never knew that after 20 years of sanctions, there is still a third of our population that supports those who called for and lobby for more sanctions. I think we are not doing enough to teach them a lesson. Our laws should not be too lenient,” he posted.

https://twitter.com/TafadzwaMugwadi/status/1449015669631168522/photo/1