ZimEye
This should concern a true leader you are not suitable to utter any words of encouragement when you fail to denounce the behaviour of your supporters. https://t.co/D1iRCn0xBV— #Weloseourfear#theylosetheirpower (@faithcutler) October 20, 2021
This should concern a true leader you are not suitable to utter any words of encouragement when you fail to denounce the behaviour of your supporters. https://t.co/D1iRCn0xBV
What's this really?Is it staged too ?What's wrong with us ? https://t.co/zYPm8JsUo8
— Dr T Stanzo (MBChB) (@realmedicaldoc) October 20, 2021
What's this really?Is it staged too ?What's wrong with us ? https://t.co/zYPm8JsUo8
This is an organized assault on political freedoms. The reason I hate political indoctrination. https://t.co/aS8znCqgVg— Mr. Flintstone 𓅓 (@MrEnhachi) October 20, 2021
This is an organized assault on political freedoms. The reason I hate political indoctrination. https://t.co/aS8znCqgVg
Zvinoimbwa zvacho nxa. Sure voting should have a serious criteria. Izvi zve 18yrs chete haaa no mhani. "Vaudzei vavhotere pamasvingo, hondo hatidi" WTF does that mean??? Voting and procreation should be special rights for a selected people. 😢— Bobi_WhiskeyZW (@BobiWhiskey) October 20, 2021
Zvinoimbwa zvacho nxa. Sure voting should have a serious criteria. Izvi zve 18yrs chete haaa no mhani. "Vaudzei vavhotere pamasvingo, hondo hatidi" WTF does that mean??? Voting and procreation should be special rights for a selected people. 😢