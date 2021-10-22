Mwonzora Accuses Chamisa Of Thursday Press Conference Violence

Share











By A Correspondent- The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC has accused the faction led by Nelson Chamisa of causing the Thursday violence at a press conference in Harare.

Mwonzora’s party activists led by their youth leader Yvonne Musarurwa shoved Thokozani Khupe’s former bodyguard Kudzanai Mashumba and disrupted the presser.

Mashumba, at the press conference, intended to expose what he alleged was mismanagement of funds by Mwonzora.

On his Twitter handle Thursday, Mwonzora party spokesperson Witness Dube said Chamisa had sent Mashumba to lie against MDC-T.