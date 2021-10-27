Leonard Dembo’s Tombstone Finally Erected After 25 Years

The sungura legend Leonard Dembo’s tombstone has finally been elected 25 years after his sudden death in 1996.

Dembo died at the age of 37, over 25 years ago after a flourishing career that spawned 15 albums, and remains a favourite for many music lovers.

Last year, his Tazvivinga Dembo song, was ranked number 9 on ZBC.

Leornard Dembo’s grave

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, one of Tembo’s children, Tendai said it was befitting for his father to be remembered this way.

“It is a huge honour for our father to be remembered in such a big way,” he said.

He added saying “We have been waiting for this moment over the years and I am glad that it has come at the right time. – State Media