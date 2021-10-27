State Intensifies Persecution On Marry Chiwenga

By A Correspondent- Persecution on the Marry Chiwenga continued after yesterday the court again postponed her trial on money laundering and externalisation charges to November 2.

Marry is charged with allegedly externalising US$1 033 000 and laundering US$990 000. She is also facing separate charges of attempted murder and assault.

The State had set trial dates, but Marry, through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court last week that she was not fit to stand trial as she was taking mental altering drugs that make it difficult for her to stand trial.

Yesterday, Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa, appearing for the State, requested for the postponement when Mubaiwa appeared before regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa saying they were still waiting for the results of the second medical examination.