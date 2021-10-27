ZEC Credibility Under Spotlight As Zanu PF Member Assumes Top Post

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust says the appointment of known Zanu PF member, Jasper Mangwana, as ZEC Commissioner is atrocious.

The vocal election watchdog wants the appointment of Mangwana to be reversed.

The appointment is unconstitutional, according to Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust.

See statement below:

The appointment of Jasper Mangwana, a known ZANU PF functionary to ZEC as a Commissioner is appalling and unconstitutional.

Section 236(1) a and b of the Constitution is very express regarding the issue of partisanship as a deterrent to joining Independent Commissions.As ZEAT we condemn such abrasive behavior and disregard of the constitution.

We implore the relevant authorities to reverse and nullify this appointment which has a propensity of putting the integrity and credibility of ZEC in contest.

We are deeply worried with how ZEC is conducting it’s business.Of late we have witnessed very clumsy and uncouth comportment associated with this Commission.

We call them to constitutional order! ZEAT…. fostering democratic elections!

RegisterToVoteZW