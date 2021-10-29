Security Guard Connives With Armed Robbers

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo have arrested a security guard from Emakhandeni suburb who allegedly connived with armed robbers to raid his boss who managed to escape with a bag containing over US$300 000.

Reneus Mpala (35) is linked to one of the armed robbers who were arrested in Fourwinds suburb in August following a shootout with the police.

Police cornered six armed robbers in Fourwinds suburb after they raided a 45-year-old man in his home and three of the suspects were shot dead.

The other three suspects including Mthokozisi Moyo have since appeared in court.

The armed robbers have been linked to the robbery of Choppies Parklands Supermarket and Access Finance in the city, getting away with nearly US$300 000 and R1 million.

Mpala is alleged to have been supplying the suspected armed robbers with information on how they could rob his boss while tampering with security systems.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said Mpala was sold out by Moyo in his alleged involvement in armed robbery cases.

Mpala is said to be part of a four-member armed robbery gang that carjacked his boss in June and got away with US$5 000 in Fourwinds suburb following a highspeed chase.

His other accomplices who are on the run have been identified as Washington Dube and Mandlenkosi Ngwenya both from Nketa suburb. Insp Ncube said Mpala supplied information to the three accomplices as well as Moyo about his boss who has a shop in Famona suburb.

“Using the information supplied by Mpala, his accomplices tailed their victim using an unregistered Honda Fit and Toyota Hiace, blocking his vehicle leading it to crash. They opened fire targeting the victim who abandoned his car and scaled a precast and sought refuge at a nearby home. He managed to escape with a bag which contained over US$300 000 and gold whose value was not ascertained. He left behind US$5 000 in the car which the suspects got away with,” said Insp Ncube.-newsday