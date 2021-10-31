We Are Removing Emmerson Mnangagwa In 2023 Polls – MDC Alliance Youth Assembly

Share











MDC Alliance Youth Assembly In Bikita Recruitment Drive

31-10-2021

The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly recruitment juggernaut yesterday invaded Nehanda Business Centre, Bikita East Constituency in Masvingo Province.

Running under the #One Million Campaign, the Assembly is using sport as a recruitment and mobilization tool with a strong focus on rural youths.

We are building a strong rural base of youths who are conscious of the economic, social and political questions of the day.

At least more than a thousand new members were recruited yesterday with a view to convert the numbers into registered votes for President Nelson Chamisa.

Yesterday’s program was yet another successful soccer tournament organized by the able youth leadership of Masvingo Province with the energetic SG Gilbert Mutubuki leading from the front.

We are using sport as convergence tool for young people. At the beginning of this year, the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa rolled out the Citizens Convergence for Change theme.

Apart from Masvingo Provincial Youth Assembly leadership, yesterday’s program was graced by the firebrand Acting Youth Assembly National Chairperson, Commander Cecilia Chimbiri, the workaholic Acting Youth Assembly National Organizer Lovejoy Chitengu and the maverick Youth Assembly National Deputy Treasurer General, Hon Judith Tobaiwa.

A special mention to all Youth NEC members who made the trip to Bikita East.

We are removing Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections.

FreeMako

RegisterToVoteZw

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson