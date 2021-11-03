Christmas-Pass Accident Injures 20

By A Correspondent-Twenty people were this week sustained serious injuries after the commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst a tyre and rammed into a stationary haulage truck along Christmas Pass.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, said the 20 were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

“The driver of a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, William Mangenje, failed to control his vehicle after its tyre burst upon approaching the 258 km peg. He was coming from Mutare heading to Penhalonga around 3pm. He hit a haulage truck which was stationary.

“The vehicle was damaged and there are no fatalities. Some of the passengers sustained minor injuries while others sustained serious ones and were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital,” said Ass Insp Chinyoka.

-ManicaPost