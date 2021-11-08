Non-Stop Funeral Song Rambling Inside President Mnangagwa’s Building Function | WHO’S DIED? | VIDEO.

By A Correspondent | There was a very long funeral song during Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Galla function that went rambling for more than 10 minutes, non stop.

There was no sight of the ZANU PF leader during the dirge (attended by Information Secretary Nick Mangwana’s wife, Priscilla) previously meant to be a party celebrating him.

A dirge is a mournful song composed or performed as a memorial to a dead person.

With no explanation, the small crowd of ZANU PF members continued singing:

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

Hatina Musha Panyika

Hatifare kuva pano

Zvinofadza mweya yedu

Kutsvaga Musha unouya

Kutsvaga musha unouyaHatina musha panyika

Tinoda musha uri kure

Zita rawo iZion

Unopenya nguva dzose

Unopenya nguva dzoseMusha une runyarararo

Vafambi vachazorora

Daindine mapapiro

Ndaiuya ndizorore

Ndaiuya ndizororeNdaiuya ndizorore

Ndaiuya ndizorore x2Mweya wangu chinyarara

Mwari anoziva nguva

Ndichaita sekuda kwake

Iye wondipa zororo

Iye wondipa zororo.Iye wondipa zororo

Iye wondipa zororo.

All this happened during Mnangagwa’s Galla function at the Trades Hall Glasgow which his own 100 strong delegate group bunked. There were only 29 people inside, whose singing went on from loud, to complete discord.

During the 3 days running, Scottish Police were seen protecting protesters instead of the abusive Mnangagwa in a twist, and Film Director and activist Silvano’s Mudzvova told ZimEye, the building’s Trustees announced that Mnangagwa was no longer coming.

Commenting, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana described his trip as “a very successful trip.”

He ended his comment by saying in Shona, “Apa hapana chakaipa hapo!”

The Diaspora gave His Excellency resounding welcome. Tomorrow, welcome home Your Excellency from a very successful trip. Apa hapana chakaipa hapo! pic.twitter.com/5ItqVDrMSi — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 3, 2021

Contacted for a comment, ZANU PF leadership claimed saying Mnangagwa was never meant to attend. Advert material however was clear that it was Mnangagwa’s Galla, and many of his own attendants told ZimEye, they were disappointed that the ZANU PF leader is no longer coming. WATCH THE UNFOLDING DRAMATIC EVENTS HERE.