Male Adult Shot, Body Dumped In Limpopo River

By A Correspondent- The ZRP has reported that it is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred in Beitbridge where a body of a male adult was found at the confluence of Limpopo River and Mzingwane River on 06 November 2021.

The report said the body had a gunshot wound on the back, swollen face and some blisters. A 9mm live round, 5x9mm spent cartridges, flick knife and a torch were recovered at the scene. The body was conveyed to Beitbridge hospital for post-mortem.

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect and assist in the identification of the body.

Meanwhile police in Kadoma are investigating a murder case in which Cosmas Kariya (36) was found dead by his wife Trish Dzowa (32) on 7 November along a dusty road near Mayflower Primary School. The victim was attacked by unknown assailants after his wife who was accompanying him left him behind relieving himself as they were walking home from a live band performance at Dzete Bar. The body of the victim was found with deep cuts on head and thigh.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station