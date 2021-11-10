Human Skull Found In Shallow Grave

Share











By A Correspondent- Police in Masvingo said they have discovered some human remains in a shallow grave in a mountain in Chivi.

Police said in a statement:

Police in Ngundu received a report of human remains at Dambuguru Mountain, Chipeta, Chivi. The remains which comprise a human skull and a few bones were in what appeared to be a shallow grave covered with some stones.

In a related case, on 06/11/21 a body of an unknown male adult was found along Nyaunga River, Charewa, Mutoko. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police said Tuesday that investigations are already underway.