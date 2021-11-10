We Are Not Afraid Of You – Biti Tells Government Agents

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said Zanu PF agents want to eliminate him.

Hon Biti also accused State security agents of plotting to kill senior MDC Alliance officials including President Nelson Chamisa.

President Chamisa survived two assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare.

Hon Biti said: “They (Zanu PF agents) are trailing me. We know their plans. They want to kill influential party leaders.

We are not afraid of them. I have been attacked several times. They also attempted to assassinate our President.”

MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala tweeted:

“We know all your plans, and for the record, Simbanegavi and Gakanje, we know u are trailing our Vice President [Tendai Biti].

I won’t mention your first names, but if the push comes to shove, I will expose you. We know your nefarious agenda.

It won’t work. Leave us in peace.”

