Zanu PF Forces School Heads To Attend Induction…

Several school heads in Mutasa district, Manicaland province were allegedly forced to attend an induction training facilitated by Zanu PF at the weekend, a development that has irked teachers who described it as “disturbingly unconstitutional”.

Teachers’ unions yesterday said the indoctrination sessions were taking place in different parts of the country.

Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi told NewsDay that there was nothing untoward about the “induction” meetings. He said Zanu PF drew its membership from all professions.

“There is nothing amiss with Zanu PF engaging the school heads, if ever there was such a meeting in Mutasa. In any case, the membership of the party cuts across headmasters, the nursing profession and other civil servants,” Mugwadi said.

It is alleged that the Mutasa Zanu PF induction training was held on Saturday and Sunday, and was facilitated by party provincial officials, members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), and army personnel.- NewsDay