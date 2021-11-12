National Journalistic Awards Winners

Share











This year’s edition of the National Journalistic and Media Awards (NJAMA) was held in Harare on Thursday with Zimpapers journalists the majority of the awards. Njama is an annual event coordinated by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in partnership with several sponsors.

The Disaster Risk Reduction Journalist of the Year Award –

Winner – Munashe Mukahlera of Zimpapers Television Network

The Tourism Journalist of the Year –

Winner – Takudzwa Chihambakwe.

The Business Journalist of The Year award –

Winner – Enacy Mapakame of The Herald newspaper

The Customs, Transport Freighting Journalist of the Year –

Winner – Thupeyo Muleya of The Herald newspaper

The Foster Dongozi award –

Winner – Muchaneta Chimuka

The Maternal Health Journalist of The Year award –

Winner – Muchaneta Chimuka

The Gender-Based Violence Reporter Of The Year award

Winner – Robin Muchetu of The Chronicle

The Yasser Arafat Journalist of The Year award –

Winner – Nkosilathi Sibanda of The Chronicle

Sports Journalist of The Year Award

Winner – Lawrence Mangenje of Soccer24

Winners went away with certificates and various prizes, including money which was in both the local currency and United States dollars.

The awards came at a time when the world is facing a Covid-19 pandemic and a moment of silence was observed to remember some journalists who either succumbed to the disease or died of other causes.

These include the former Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Union Of Journalists, Foster Dongozi, journalists Zororo Makamba, Janet Munyaka, Sam Mkhithika, Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu and Lloyd Mbiba.- ZTN