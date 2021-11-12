Ostallos Defends Kalimbwe

By A Correspondent-MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift, Ostallos Siziba has defended Zambia’s ruling party spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe for allegedly mocking President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kalimbwe made fun of Mnangagwa’s COP26 trip last week where he said the Zimbabwean leader came back empty-handed.

He also ridiculed Mnangagwa for gathering hundreds of Zanu PF supporters at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his return from Glasgow as if he had won a trophy:

Zanu PF responded, saying Kalimbwe’s statements could affect diplomatic relations. between Harare and Lusaka

Commenting on Zanu PF and Kalimbwe’s exchange of words, Siziba said Kalimbwe must be accorded his right to free speech.

Said Siziba:

Whatever he is saying about Zanu PF is not a lie. If they think Kalimbwe is not telling the truth, Zanu PF should just share the evidence in public.

Who doesn’t know about Mnangagwa’s regime and its ills? Kalimbwe is not just a Zambian citizen but an African who advocates for democracy and freedom of speech.

The democratic politics of Zambia is not sufficient enough. Without the democratic politics in Zimbabwe, Kalimbwe cannot support the fascism in the Zanu PF government, and so they should let him speak.

It is a wake-up call to ZANU PF because the world is changing. What I can say is that it’s a continental revolution, and things are changing. It’s a wave of democracy.