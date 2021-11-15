Safety Measures During Thunderstorms…

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS ON SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER VALID UNTIL MONDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2021.

Scattered lighter thundershowers were experienced across the country yesterday with the highest recorded rainfall figures being 28mm in Zaka and 27mm in Kanyemba (as compared to the previous day which had a maximum of 76mm in Concession). Meanwhile, the cloud system is expected to continue weakening during the forecast period.

FORECAST FOR SUNDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2021

Moist and cloudy conditions are expected in Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern areas of the Midlands and all Mashonaland provinces with chances of isolated afternoon thundershowers. The provinces of Masvingo, southern areas of Midlands, Matabeleland South and Manicaland should be partly cloudy with slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

IMPACTS

• Lightning is a major risk during this period

• Strong winds may be destructive in places

• Temperature fluctuations may affect the health of certain individuals. with cooler conditions over much of the country. • Mosquitoes proliferate during this season.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors during thunderstorms.

• If outdoors do not shelter under isolated trees or shed.

• If no shelter is available try to couch as low as possible with only your toes touching the ground.

• Keep hydrated during the day by drinking adequate amounts of water.

• Avoid staying in the sun between 11.00 and 15.00 hours when it is hottest.

• Persons in Malaria prone areas should take necessary precautions (insecticide spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets).

• COVID is still a potential threat. stay safe mask up get vaccinated. – Pindula News