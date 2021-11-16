Marry Chiwenga Thrown Into Remand Prison

By A Correspondent- A Harare magistrate Tuesday remanded Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, in remand prison.

Marry was remanded in custody for the next ten days pending medical examinations by two Government doctors to ascertain whether she is fit to stand trial or not.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube ordered that Marry be in the hands of Harare Remand Prison officer-in-charge pending the medical examination.

The order comes after the State led by Mr Michael Reza had applied that she be examined again to ascertain her mental welfare.

This was after a psychiatrist from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals told the court that Marry was not mentally fit to stand trial.

She is expected to be back in court on November 26.