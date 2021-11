BREAKING……Eight (8) Die, 31 Injured In Zupco Fatal Crash

By A Correspondent- Eight people died this morning after a Zupco bus they were travelling in collided with a tanker, the police have said.

The accident happened near Kadoma.

” The ZRP reports the death of 8 people in a fatal RTA which occurred at the 168km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road between 12 midnight and 1 am when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker,” ZRP posted on their tweeter account Wednesday morning.

1/2 The ZRP reports the death of 8 people in a fatal RTA which occurred at the 168km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road between 12 midnight and 1 am when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) November 17, 2021