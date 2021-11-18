Billiat A True Legend

Warriors defenders

Tendayi Darikwa and Alec Mudimu have paid tribute to their former teammate Khama Billiat following his retirement from international football.

Responding to Billiat’s post on Twitter, the Wigan Athletic defender hailed his compatriot as one of the best. Said Darikwa:

One of the best I’ve shared a football pitch with. Well done on achieving a dream, my brother.

Also responding to Billiat’s tweet, Mudimu said it is an honour to have played in the same team Khama Billiat. He wrote:

What an honour to share a pitch with you.

Billiat announced his retirement on Monday through a statement he posted on his social media platforms.

The 32-year-old said he made the decision to pave way for the new generation.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward walks away from the Warriors following a miserable FIFA 2020 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Warriors failed to win a single match after losing to all their opponents, Ghana (twice), South Africa (once) and Ethiopia (once), and drawing the other two games. – Pindula News

Khama Billiat