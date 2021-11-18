Mwonzora At Jotsholo: We Were About To Be Burnt Up Inside The House | VIDEO.

By A Correspondent | The below is a video of the former MDC Alliance Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora at Jotsholo last week.

The video (supplied) as given to reporters, was allegedly shot on the same day Thokozani Khupe’s spokesperson, Khalipeni Phugeni was arrested. In the below clip is Mwonzora speaking to a small crowd, some time before Phugeni was later arrested.

Mwonzora, who is currently engaged on a nationwide campaign trail, is heard alleging that he was about to be burnt inside a house at the funeral of the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Says Mwonzora: “At the funeral of Mr. Tsvangirai, the people who were about to be burnt inside the house, are Dr Khupe, Chief Ndlovu, Abednico Bhebhe, and I.”