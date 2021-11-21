Zivhu Mocks Mnangagwa Says Mugabe Was Never Drunk Nor A Druggie

By Farai D Hove | The expelled former ZANU PF legislator Killer Zivhu has indirectly mocked the ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa saying his predecessor was never drunk.

The development comes after a leaked video of the ZANU PF leader while drunk during the launching of a university scholarship fund issued under his name.

Said Zivhu: “One good thing about Mugabe aiva asingadakwi kana kusvutsa fodya. – ONE GOOD THING ABOUT ROBERT MUGABE IS THAT HE WAS NEVER DRUNK OR A SMOKER.”

Mnangagwa replaced his former boss in a violent military coup in 2017, and has since then struggled to hold the nation together, amid mass looting of state money and a sharp rise in drunkenness and drug taking in the community.

Zivhu’s comment shoots-straight-in the-eye of Mnangagwa’s recently leaked video during the launching of the ED-University Of Zambia scholarship program, designed to give disadvantaged Zimbabweans an opportunity to go and study at the UNZA.

In the video the politician is seen struggling to walk while strapping his tie all over his shoulder as if he is in his bedroom. He then appears in the wrong location of the building, and an unidentified woman struggles to help him with directions.

LEAKED- Video Of Mnangagwa Totally Drunk While Launching University Scholarship https://t.co/y2wkAt1XUE pic.twitter.com/Rfxy5kU7Zo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 21, 2021

He is then assisted by the Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire and a second man, to get to his allocated place.

During the incident. Mnangagwa’s pink tie is seen thrown around his neck as if, a scarf.

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

Speaking later after the embarrassing incident, Mnangagwa, who expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and honour given him 44 years after he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the same university, said he was inspired to do more in support of the education sector in the country, including establishing synergies with regional and international universities.

“As a proud alumnus of this university, I am aware that this is the highest recognition that a university can award an individual.

“To give other young people the opportunity to experience learning at this great institution, I will be awarding Presidential Scholarships to deserving candidates to study at the University of Zambia,” said Mnangagwa.