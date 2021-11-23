President Chamisa: I Am Inspired By Overwhelming Support In Rural Areas

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa says the overwhelming support he is receiving in the rural areas indicates citizens are ready to embrace change.

President Chamisa is in Matabeleland South Province where he is conducting community engagement meetings.

“MASSIVE RURAL MASS SUPPORT…

It’s organic, genuine, natural and from deep down their hearts. Without paying & without pain. I’m always moved.

This strengthens me. Thank you Matebeleland. Thank you Zimbabwe. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading.. #Asingeneni #Godisinit,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

