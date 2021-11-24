Covid-19 Scare At SK Burial

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Tuesday exposed the public to Covid-19 after the party mobilized thousands of its supporters to witness Simon Khaya Moyo’s burial at the National Heroes Acre.

This happened despite warnings by local health experts that a fourth wave of the respiratory virus could hit the country during the December festive season due to complacency and failure to observe World Health Organisation-stipulated safety protocols.

Moyo succumbed to cancer at the Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last week. He was 76.

The Zanu PF spokesperson was buried at the national shrine with thousands of Zanu PF supporters in attendance.\xa0 The mourners were not observing social distancing, while several of them were improperly wearing their masks.

Only the party leadership in the front seats were socially distanced and had their face masks on.

Mnangagwa has been addressing rallies across the country amid fears that they could be super spreaders of COVID-19.

His MDC Alliance counterpart Nelson Chamisa has also been on a whirlwind tour of rural areas where he is meeting party supporters.

In his address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country should be on high alert of more infections ahead of the festive season.

“As we approach the festive season, I call upon you, fellow countrymen and women to continue complying with the WHO public health protocols, guidelines and procedures for containing the COVID-19 pandemic. We must never let our guard down,” he said, urging those yet to be vaccinated to do so.

-NewsDay