Cornered Zanu PF Labels British Pigs

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi on Wednesday described British politicians as “pink pigs” in response to a call by UK Lords for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to end human rights violations.

On Tuesday, UK MPs in the House of Lords criticised the Government of Zimbabwe’s brutal clampdown on critics and protestors in the first half of 2021.

Lord St. John Blesto said the British government would only support Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin the Commonwealth when Harare restores the rule of law. He said:

Our UK Government will only support Zimbabwe’s bid to rejoin the Commonwealth when the rule of law is restored, and the freedom of speech and political freedoms are protected.

In response, Mugwadi called UK MPs “Lilliputians”, that is, a trivial or very small person or thing. Said Mugwadi:

We defeated regime change long ago during war-monger Tony Blair’s time. It is scandalous for these Lilliputians to make noise about a nation whose name they can hardly pronounce.

The UK Embassy and UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson must be the most embarrassed by such classical stupidity. Sit down pink pigs!

Tony Blair was British Prime Minister when relations between the UK and Zimbabwe deteriorated at the turn of the Millenium.

This comes as Mnangagwa has been trying to re-establish cordial relations between Zimbabwe and western powers.

The international community accuses Mnangagwa of reneging on his promises to return Zimbabwe into a democracy after he was handed power by the military following a coup against long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.