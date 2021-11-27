Marry Chiwenga Challenges Persecution

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was on Friday remanded to Monday when the latest medical report on her mental state to stand trial will be presented in court.

Mubaiwa, who was represented by Jabulani Ndlovu in place of Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

She filed an application to stop her trial, saying she was not fit to stand trial citing ill-health.

But prosecutor Michael Reza said the trial could proceed if the doctors certified that she was fit.

This was after Reza told the court that Mubaiwa was medically examined recently while in custody.

Reza said a medical affidavit would be tendered within three days and asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday.

Mubaiwa is facing money laundering, assault, attempted murder and fraud charges which started in 2019 after Chiwenga applied for divorce.

Apart from the divorce and criminal cases, she has been fighting to get custody of her three children. Mubaiwa is also accused of forging signatures in a bid to formalise her marriage to Chiwenga.

The former model was diagnosed with lymphoedema which her doctors said can be treated by South African specialists but she has not been able to travel after the state withheld her passport saying she was a flight risk.

More: NewsDay