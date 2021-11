DeMbare Mourn Veteran Goalkeeper

BEREAVEMENT NOTICE

Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu has died. He has been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke since last month. He died in hospital yesterday evening. Funeral arrangements to be announced…

DeMbare DotComs

We commiserate with the Mudimu and Triangle United family.

MHSRIP

DeMbare DotComs

Ronald Mudimu