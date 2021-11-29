Passion Java Dares Winky D To Release New Songs

By A Correspondent| Controversial preacher Passion Java has sparked controversy after suggesting that popular musician Winky D’s continued fame was a result of his silence and not releasing new music.

Speaking during a Power FM champions league show hosted by Tinashe Chikuse and Pathisani Sibanda, Passion dared Winky D to release an album saying that will confirm his fall.

Java is currently embroiled in a social media beef with Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz whom he labelled as finished and now revitalised by their ongoing battle.

Asked if Winky D was still popular, Passion suggested that the Disappear hitmaker was out of the game, comparing him to the Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo.

“Winky D’s power is in not releasing songs for the past two years, we are hungry for Winky, if he does so, it’s going to be tricky,” said Java.

Java’s remarks could spark another social media beef with Winky with his fans openly threatening the controversial cleric in the comments section.