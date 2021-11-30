Munatsi’s Body Found Without Nails

By A Correspondent- The body of the late prominent banker Mr Douglas Munatsi was found without nails raising suspicion over the cause of his death.

Munatsi (51) died early yesterday in a mysterious fire that authorities say is now under investigation.

The death of Mr Munatsi, who was the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), triggered an outpouring of grief with President Mnangagwa describing his demise as a shocker.

It is said the businessman was alone in his penthouse at the upmarket Northfields apartments in Harare when an inferno engulfed his room.

The NewsHwks posted pictures of one Colleta, the lady believed to have been at the residence of the late Douglas Munatsi, on the night he died in a house fire.

Latest reports suggest that the body of Munatsi who was a close associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa was found without nails. The NewsHawks posted on Twitter this Tuesday: