Messi Claims 7th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d’Or at a ceremony held in Paris on Monday.

The Argentine beat Robert Robert Lewandowski to the award to land his seventh gong in his career.

Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper. The Italy international was player of the tournament at Euro 2020, and also won the keepers’ award in Serie A for his work with former club Milan.

Barcelona Women captain Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Féminin.

Kopa Trophy

Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

Striker of the Year

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Yashin Trophy

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Ballon d’Or Féminin

Alexia Putellas

Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Lionel Messi