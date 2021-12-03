‘At Large’ Ken Sharpe’s Aide Back In Court For Perjury, Malicious Damage To Property

Share

By A Correspondent| Controversial land baron and Pokugara Properties owner Kenneth Raydon Sharpe’s right hand man, Michael John Van Blerk is back in court today to answer to two separate charges of perjury and malicious damage to property.

Van Blerk who appeared in court again yesterday on his malicious damage to property case, notified of his intention to apply for discharge today.

The Pokugara Properties Managing Director is facing perjury charges after filing a false High Court affidavit that a show house built by land developer George Katsimberis, was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare.

He is jointly accused of malicious damage to property with his boss Kenneth Sharpe who is still at large, Pokugara Properties represented by Mandla Ndebele, City of Harare, suspended Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango and other city officials namely Engineer Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Laston Taonezvi.

It is the state’s case that the nine connived to destroy a show house built by Harare businessman George Katsimberis as part of a joint venture agreement with Sharpe.

According to court papers seen by ZimEye, sometime between July and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, the nine including Sharpe, who is still at large destroyed the show house knowing that Katsimberis is entitled to own, possess or control any property or realizing that there was a real risk or possibility that another person may be so entitled, damaged or destroyed the property intending to cause such damage or destruction.

Chisango, Chawatama, Nyabezi and Taonezvi also face criminal abuse of office charges for falsely claiming that there were no approved plans