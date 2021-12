Chiwenga Loyalists Push For Mnangagwa Man’s Dismissal

Tinashe Sambiri| Emmerson Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy Ezra Chadzamira’s political career is dwindling as Zanu PF stalwarts reportedly aligned to Constantino Chiwenga are pushing for his dismissal.

On Thursday elements said to be sympathetic to Chiwenga demonstrated against Chadzamira in the city of Masvingo.

Watch: Zanu PF Women's League Members Denounce Mnangagwa's Blue-eyed Boy Chadzamira



Zanu PF infighting intensifies in Masvingo Province… pic.twitter.com/zI28iI6g28 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 3, 2021