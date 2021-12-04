Prof Jonathan Moyo Blasts Hypocrite ED

By A Correspondent- Former government Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is a typical hypocrite.

Professor Moyo argues Mr Mnangagwa has dismally failed to transform government systems and operations after promising to do so after the coup.

Mnangagwa took over power from his long time boss Robert Mugabe following a military coup in November 2017.

Professor Moyo argued:

” It’s asinine to equate @edmnangagwa clansmen in cabinet, PB, etc with Mugabe’s appointees like Chidhakwa, @PatrickZhuwao and Bona who were appointed to the level of their competence. ED’s appointees like Manikai and Herbert Nkala have risen to the level of their incompetence!

Those who say I shouldn’t complain about @edmnangagwa ‘s appointments, because they’re similar to Mugabe’s appointments which I didn’t complain about, are mad.

Mnangagwa accused Mugabe of favouring Zezurus, his relatives & cronies; so he ousted him in a coup promising better!

But @edmnangagwa ‘s promise to do better than or different from Mugabe is absent. Get it right: it’s not me who complained against Mugabe or who ousted him in a coup; it’s Mnangagwa. I’m complaining against Mnangagwa because he has not kept his coup promise. HE IS A HYPOCRITE!”

Political foes ….Kasukuwere, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Jonathan Moyo