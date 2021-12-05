Kasukuwere Mourns Dewa Mavhinga

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed shock over the passing on of the country’s only fearless top Human Rights lawyer, Dewa Mavhinga.

Mavhinga died on Saturday afternoon in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch.

Sources close to his death told Zimeye.com that the top human rights defender was found dead in his hotel room Saturday afternoon.

Mavhunga was very vocal in challenging the authoritarian rule of Zanu PF since the era of President Robert Mugabe.

He was passionate about seeing Zimbabwe, respecting human rights and political liberties.

Posting on his social media platforms, former Zanu PF heavy-weight, Saviour Kasukuwere said Mavhinga was a great human rights lawyer.

“A great Zimbabwean Dewa Mavhinga has gone. Painful and distressing. He is a fair and committed human rights fighter, full of integrity and passionate about his country. Rest in Peace,” he posted.

Mavhinga’s closest friend and academic @Pedzisai Ruhanya, soon after the sad news, mourned the top human rights defender on his Twitter account.

“In life, there are real friends, top-notch friends. You were one among such important friends. Wandirwadza Dewa. RIP my brother,” he posted.