Chadcombe Robber Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- One of the two surviving alleged armed robbers who hit the Chadcombe home of retired CID Homicide detective Joseph Nemaisa appeared in court Thursday charged with 12 counts of armed robbery.

Former police constable Francis Takura (33) was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded him in custody to December 28.

Takura was arrested on Wednesday along with Private Virimai Nyandaro, a soldier who is yet to appear in court.

He was found in possession of a UBL green speaker, a Rolex wristwatch, a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, a red pipe wrench, a bottle of Johnny Walker black label, a red libo wristwatch, small Samsung, USB cable, which were positively identified by those he had stolen them from.

The State led by Anesu Chirenje alleges that on December 6, at around 8.45 pm Fadzanai Musarurwa arrived at home and saw three men walking near her house.

She closed the gate, parked her car and entered the sitting room through the main door joining her family.

After about five minutes, she heard her dogs barking viciously before she instructed her brother Masimba Musarurwa to lock the main door.

As Masimba was locking the door, she then heard that there was someone who was trying to force open the door.

Courage Nemaisa then quickly phoned his father Joseph Nemaisa telling him that there were intruders at the house.

The household was assaulted and Masimba handed over US$850, Samsung M20, Black Acer laptop and a shotgun.

But as the gang was about to leave the house, Joseph Nemaisa arrived armed with a 9mm Stribog pistol and exchanged fire.

Three members of the gang, Brian Koga Tendere, Charles Chirara and Tariro Gora were shot dead while Takura and Nyandaro escaped through the window.

Police attended the scene and recovered various weapons, 9mm Norinco Pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

Evidence gathered there led to the arrest of the other two suspects.

The suspects were also involved in other robbery cases.

The state alleged that on November 5, while armed with an AK47 assault rifle and a pistol, the suspected robbers pounced on James Rikonda and his family and stole US$11 550, a wallet, iPhone 12 Pro Max, a pair of shoes, a baby bag, a Rolex wristwatch and a 9mm Norinco pistol.

They went to his workplace where they stole US$10 000 and drove the couple back to their house where they allegedly assaulted Learnmore Ushe before robbing him of a laptop Xiaomi Note 7 and stole Tichaona Maworere’s tablet, Nokia, Itel, Samsung, HP620, six pairs of shoes, jewellery and other valuables.

On December 1, the suspected robbers went to Mabelreign and robbed Tonderai Nunurai, Edith Madanhi, Daniel Nadzo of US$600 and shoes. They also blindfolded Nunurai and took him into the dining room along with his wife where they allegedly plugged in the iron and burnt him on the stomach and hands before further assaulting him with an iron bar.

They allegedly demanded keys to the Silver Opel Astra, Toyota Avensis and Honda Fit before finally ransacking the house and stealing six bottles of whiskey and a Samsung television set which they later left in the dining room.

On November 30 at around 10 pm, Takura allegedly teamed up with his gang and went to Cold Comfort and robbed Faith Mukombwe, Berita Mozala and Ancilla Muroiwa.

They forced open the screen door, entered the house and robbed the household of US$2 100, a solar battery and inverter, 48 inch Samsung Curved TV set, cellphones and other valuables.

Mukombwe told Pindula News that they only recovered a Samsung Note 8.