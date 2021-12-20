Manyuchi Marriage In Shambles

Share

By A Correspondent- Boxer Charles Manyuchi’s marriage is reportedly collapsing amid reports that the boxer is neglecting his family.

The WBC Silver Welterweight title holder’s marriage of nine years is, as a result, teetering on the brink of collapse.

Sources also allege that Manyuchi is no longer staying at his matrimonial home and is now coming to his house as a visitor.

The issue reportedly now in the public domain in Chivhu.

Contacted for comment, Manyuchi’s wife Rutendo Hove refused to dwell much on the case and referred all questions to Manyuchi.

“Who gave you the details? I am not the right person to comment regarding that issue. Can you get in touch with Manyuchi? Although we have some issues it’s not easy for me to comment over it.

“Ask the sources who gave you the details?” she said.

The woman at the centre of the storm, identified as Chibaya, said when she became a manager Manyuchi and his wife were already having some problems.

“When I came in as his manager their relationship was already in bad taste, not kuti kuuya kwangu caused all that.

“She was feeling the pain trying to mend their marriage but she is trying to soil everyone’s reputation.

“She wants to tarnish my reputation since he (Manyuchi) now has a female manager; I just don’t know. I don’t know why they are doing that. Thanks for contacting me,” she said.

Manyuchi was evasive to give his side of the story but rather demanded to know the source.

“If you have proof of everything you are saying go ahead baba. Send me the contacts and I see if they are the same with people you are saying gave you the story,” he said. Another source is alleging that the boxer squanders all his money willy-nilly.

“Their child h