Man Guns Down Family On Christmas Eve

By-A Limpopo man shot and killed seven members of his family just after midnight at their home at Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe District.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province say they cannot reveal the names of the family members that were brutally murdered.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Saturday, 25 December 2021:

The Police in Malamulele have opened a case of murder (seven counts) after seven members of the family were today, 25 December 2021 just after midnight at about 00:20, shot and killed allegedly by another family member at Jimmy Jones village in the Vhembe District.

The victims of the Christmas killing are four children and three adults, including a heavily pregnant woman. Just hours after the savage killing, police say the man then handed himself in. As to the motive for the murders, it isn’t yet clear. Added Jones:

The suspect was later arrested after he handed himself over to the police in Thohoyandou. The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting was also seized. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but family feud cannot be ruled out.

This comes just weeks after the bodies of several family members were discovered at a plantation in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The bodies were badly burnt and severely decomposed. The victims included a one-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler.

